Graphic by: Noah Riffe

The State College Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a male allegedly involved in a recent theft, according to a media release.

The male allegedly stole clothing from a fifth-floor dryer in Beaver Hill at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

In the image released, the man was seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

He is described to have long, straight black hair and might have an olive complexion.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the SCPD.

