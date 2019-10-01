The State College Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred after the football game against Pitt on Sept. 14.

The incident involved a large group of men and occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. outside of Bagel Crust on the 200 block of West Beaver Avenue.

Police are asking for any witness information, pictures, video or other relevant information to assist in the investigation.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, or by submitting an anonymous tip through the borough website.