Penn State has placed the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity on interim suspension following an alleged sexual assault that occurred at the fraternity.

On Tuesday, a university-issued Timely Warning said a student told a third party she was sexually assaulted by four brothers at the fraternity on Jan. 15.

The State College Police and Penn State Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response are investigating the incident.

During the suspension, Alpha Epsilon Pi will lose privileges including membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in university functions and the ability to host social events.

According to a press release, the fraternity's national organization is cooperating with the investigation into the assault.

