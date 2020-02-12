Following a lawsuit that alleged Penn State discriminated against a prospective employee based on his perceived colorblindness, the university’s request for the civil action suit to be dismissed has been denied by U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines.

Former campus police officer candidate Danny David filed the discrimination lawsuit against the university. He alleged that his conditional employment offer was withdrawn in 2018 because he was colorblind. David has difficulty differentiating between the colors red and green.

After serving as a public safety officer at Penn State Fayette and as a Pennsylvania law enforcement officer for over 20 years, David applied for a campus police officer position, according to the suit.

However, he was required to complete a medical examination issued by the university, which revealed his limited color blindness.

David claims that Penn State’s decision to withdraw his conditional employment offer was not "job related and consistent with business necessity,” meaning his “mild inability” to differentiate red and green should not be considered a threat in the tasks he would perform as an officer, according to the suit.

RELATED

Penn State named in lawsuit alleging child sex abuse at daycare center Two parents have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the negligence of Penn State and chil…

Additionally, David said the university never tested his current ability to safely and efficiently work in Penn State law enforcement. He also said his application to Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (MPOETC) for certification was never submitted.

In 2019, David provided Penn State with a letter from his ophthalmologist stating that, in the ophthalmologist's opinion, David’s red/green colorblindness would not affect his ability to conduct his duties as an officer.

The letter came after David noted that his disability had not affected his 20-year career in law enforcement and that his role in as a Penn State Public Safety officer was substantially similar to the roles of a police officer, but without the ability to arrest, according to the suit.

However, Penn State did not reinstate David’s employment and never submitted his application to MPOETC.

The university quoted MPOETC protocol in its motion for dismissal, stating that it requires "the applicant shall have normal depth and color perception and be free of any significant visual abnormality."

Additionally, the university asked for dismissal of the case, stating that David failed to state a claim under the Rehabilitations Act. The university stood by the Penn State Police requirements to be MPOETC certified and meet all medical examination criteria.

Haines denied the motion on Jan. 29, writing in her opinion that Penn State should bring up its arguments during the summary judgment phase of the case.