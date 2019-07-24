The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied Jerry Sandusky's request to argue for a new trial, according to The Associated Press.

Sandusky, who was convicted on 45 counts of sexual abuse in 2012, has maintained his innocence since it was uncovered in 2011 that the former Penn State football defensive coordinator sexually assaulted children for decades through his now-defunct charity, The Second Mile.

Both the lower courts and Superior Court previously declined to review Sandusky's conviction. After the Supreme Court's decision, Sandusky's lawyer said he may seek a new trial from federal courts.

Sandusky was initially sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison in 2012. However, in February 2019, the Superior Court ruled Sandusky's mandatory minimum sentence was illegal.

Sandusky will be re-sentenced by the lower courts. A date for the sentencing has not yet been decided.