The State College Police Department is asking for community assistance in identifying a suspect involved in theft on Dec. 12.

The incident involved one suspect who was seen removing and leaving with packages from mailboxes in the lobby of The Legend, an apartment building in State College.

The suspect is a woman with long, dark hair. At the time of the incident, she was seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray, blue and white quarter zip sweatshirt and sandals.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the incident to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the borough’s website.