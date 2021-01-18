State College Police are investigating a burglary at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County.

According to a press release issued Monday, the burglary occurred "some time over the past several months" in which an unknown individual or individuals "broke a window and entered the building."

After, a small fire was "attempted" in the church, causing "minor damage," according to the release.

The damage from the burglary was discovered Sunday, Jan. 17.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Centre County is located at 780 Waupelani Drive Extension.

Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the State College Police.

