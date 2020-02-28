The university issued a third Timely Warning on Friday about another alleged sexual assault.

A sexual assault allegedly occurred on Feb. 26 at an unknown time in East Halls, according to the Timely Warning.

The assault was reported to Penn State Police at approximately 8:56 a.m. on Friday. An individual reported they were assaulted by someone they knew.

On Friday, the university issued two Timely Warnings within several minutes of each other about two indecent assaults that were reported on Friday in East Halls.

According to a police spokeswoman, the alleged assaults occurred separately and there is no indication they are related.

A third Timely Warning was issued Friday morning regarding an alleged assault in a fraternity.

Alleged sexual assault reported in East Halls An sexual assault allegedly occurred at around midnight on Feb. 26 in East Halls, according …

Sexual assault reported at fraternity, according to Penn State Police A sexual assault allegedly occurred between 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 1 and 1 a.m. on Feb. 2 at a f…