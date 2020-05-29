A State College couple is facing felony child abuse charges after allegedly abusing a teenager for months, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Wednesday.

Marianne Parks, 39, and Jeremy Sanchez, 33, allegedly abused Sanchez's 14-year-old daughter for six months and told her to lie to doctors, police and Children and Youth Services about the alleged abuse.

In January, an unnamed individual reported the alleged abuse to police. The individual reported injuries such as blurred vision and bruises.

During one particular incident, Parks allegedly pulled the individual by her hair, threw her violently and struck her with fists — all while her father did not intervene. It was this "last straw," according to the documents, that made the individual report the alleged abuse.

The individual also reported incidents within the past six months that allegedly led to bleeding and other injuries.

During another incident, Parks allegedly turned up the television volume and turned on the basement bathtub water so neighbors would not hear any noise from Parks hitting the individual in her torso with a "large braided leather belt."

"On occasion," the documents state, the individual's father would also strike her with a belt, however Parks's alleged abuse was more frequent.

The individual has been removed from the residence by CYS.

A Protection from Abuse Order was granted against the couple. Sanchez was charged with violating that order on April 24.