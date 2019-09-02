A woman was arrested by the State College Police for her alleged involvement in a retail theft at Dunham’s Sports in the Nittany Mall on Aug. 29.

Rashonda White, an Upper Darby, Pennsylvania resident, is being charged with a first degree misdemeanor for unlawful possession of retail of library theft instruments, a third degree misdemeanor for false identification to law enforcement authorities, a second degree misdemeanor for resisting arrest or other law enforcement and a felony charge for arrest prior to requisition.

Officers first responded at 11:36 a.m. when they received a report of a retail theft in-progress involving three women at Dunham’s.

Employees observed two of the females entering the store with empty bags and leaving with “bags bulging with items.”

Witnesses reported one female, later identified as White, 25, asking employees questions about clothes to act as a possible distraction while the other two removed items from the store.

White was then observed entering Happy Wraps, a sandwich shop at Nittany Mall, and going into the bathroom.

When an officer entered the bathroom, two empty canvas shopping bags, a large amount of aluminum foil and a magnetic security tag remover were found hidden under the trash bag inside the trash can of the bathroom.

After being told she was under arrest, White started walking toward a mall exit where she was actively pulling away from officers and had to be restrained.

She denied involvement in the theft and, when asked for identification, provided police with the name Rukaiyah Davis.

White maintained this identity throughout the initial investigation until being transported to the State College Police Department and placed in a holding cell where she later provided her correct name.

At 3:10 p.m. she admitted to traveling to State College with the two other women and entering the store with the intent of taking clothing items. She also said the items located in the bathroom belonged to her.

The felony arrest prior to requisition charge was made when State College Police learned White had four warrant entries for felony level retail theft charges and violating parole in Chester, Bucks and Montgomery counties within the past year.

According to a police report, the defendant was taking refuge in State College and is wanted in all three counties.

Two of the warrants were issued in Chester County on Sep. 27, 2018 for charges of felony retail theft, misdemeanor receiving stolen property and violation of parole with underlying charges of criminal conspiracy to retail theft on a felony level.

The other two came in October 2018 for violation of parole with underlying charges of retail theft and processing instruments of crime in Bucks County, and violation of parole with underlying charges of retail theft and receiving stolen property in Montgomery County.

The defendant was arraigned on Aug. 29. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on Sep. 4 at the Centre County Central Court.

White is currently in Centre County prison after being unable to post the set bail of $50,000.