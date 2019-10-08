A new judge will re-sentence former Penn State football defensive coordinator and convicted child sex abuser Jerry Sandusky.

Monday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court appointed Judge Maureen Skerda to take over the case formerly overseen by Judge John Foradora, who recently recused himself.

Skerda has been a judge in Warren and Forest counties since 2005, according to NBC News.

Sandusky, 75, is currently serving a prison sentence and will be resentenced on 45 counts of child sexual abuse. His original sentence of 30 to 60 years in prison was remanded to lower courts in February.

Sandusky's resentencing was originally scheduled for Sept. 23. It is still unclear when Sandusky will now be resentenced.

In 2011, it was uncovered that Sandusky sexually abused boys for decades through his now-defunct charity, The Second Mile.

