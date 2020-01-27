The State College Police received a call concerning a suspicious vehicle on the morning of Jan. 27.

Between approximately 7:35 to 7:50 a.m., a parent of a middle school-aged child reported that their child saw a white panel van with rear windows and no definitive markings on the sides drive slowly as the child approached a bus stop near South Corl Street, according to a press release.

The driver was reported to be a male wearing a dark hoodie. He did not attempt to contact the child.

Anyone with further information to urged to contact the State College Police Department.