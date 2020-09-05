A former Penn State football running back was charged Thursday with two misdemeanors after Penn State police officers discovered marijuana in his dorm room in February, according to court documents filed Sept. 3 in Centre County.

Richard “Ricky” Slade Jr., 20, was accused of owning two bags of marijuana and a grinder found during the two officers’ search of his Curry Hall dorm room on Feb. 27.

He is being charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and one misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia.

Slade has not yet been processed for the charges and his preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14.

On Feb. 27, Slade was allegedly hosting friends in his dorm room when the officers responded at 11:40 p.m. to a complaint of a strong odor of marijuana, which they determined was coming from his room.

The officers allegedly knocked on the door “several times” before one of Slade’s two guests opened the door.

Slade had allegedly denied the officers’ request to search the room, but based on probable cause Judge Gillette-Walker issued a search warrant.

While Slade did not have any contraband on his person, officers allegedly discovered a glass jar, marijuana grinder, and two bags of marijuana during their inspection of the room.

Slade’s guests, Jaid’n Payne and Tray Douglas, both of Virginia, were each charged with one misdemeanor of possession of a small amount of marijuana after officers conducted a pat-down on each of them and found small amounts of marijuana.

Slade entered the transfer portal in February and announced in June he would play at Old Dominion University in Virginia.