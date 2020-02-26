A special prosecutor has been appointed by the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office to investigate allegations that former Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller violated grand jury secrecy provisions, according to a court document filed on Thursday, Feb. 20.

According to the document, the court received a report that concluded there was probable cause to support a charge of criminal contempt against Parks Miller on Sep. 26, 2019.

On Oct. 7, 2019, the matter was referred to both the Office of the Centre County District Attorney and the corresponding prosecuting body.

The office then referred the matter to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, which decided to pursue contempt proceedings.

The ruling may be returned for initial response on April 13.

Parks Miller served as district attorney for two terms before losing the primary election to current District Attorney Bernie Cantorna. Parks Miller's time as district attorney was marked by the Timothy Piazza case and a forgery investigation.

Parks Miller's law license was suspended by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for one year and one day on March 10, 2019.