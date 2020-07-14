An 84-year-old State College man died from injuries sustained in a car-bicycle crash on Sunday, July 12, according to a press release from Ferguson Township Police.

According to a release, officers were dispatched at 4:02 p.m. on Sunday to the 400 block of Blue Course Drive for a crash involving a car and a bicyclist.

The bicyclist, a State College man, was injured at the scene and died on his way to Geisinger in Danville, according to Chief of Police Chris Albright.

The motorist, a 51-year-old State College woman, was uninjured.

According to the release, the investigation is ongoing, but preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist made a quick lane change and crossed in front of the path of the car.

The Ferguson Township Police Department urges anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them via phone at 1-800-479-0050.

