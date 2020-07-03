The State College Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect that allegedly tampered with mail boxes, according to a release from the department on Friday.
On July 1, the individual allegedly left the area — 217 South Atherton St. — on a skateboard while carrying a duffle bag.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact SCPD.
