A sexual assault reportedly occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 1 and 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 3 in East Halls.

The alleged assault was reported to Penn State PoliceĀ onĀ Feb. 4. According to the university crime log, a student reported they were assaulted by a person they knew.

Currently, no further updates or details have been reported in regard to the incident.