The State College Police released their preliminary statistics on service calls handled by State College and Penn State Police during State Patty's Day weekend.

The statistics cover calls made between noon on Friday, Feb. 28 to noon on Sunday, March 1, according to a press release from the State College Police Department.

The statistics found that criminal activity has continued to decrease since the peak of the weekend in 2011. The stats remained consistent with 2019’s findings, according to the release.

The following statistics were released:

State College Police

Ninety-four instances of "total crime/ordinance" were reported by police. That's a 2.1 percent decrease compared to 2019 and a 67.9 percent decrease compared to 2011.

There were 64 total arrests during the weekend. That's a 20.8 percent increase compared to 2019 and a 72.6 decrease compared to 2011.

Police made four DUI arrests. That's a 300 percent increase compared to 2019 and a 71.4 percent decrease compared to 2011.

223 total calls were made to the department. That's a 7.9 percent decrease compared to 2019 and a 53.5 percent decrease compared to 2011.

Police reported 154 total cases. That's a 28.3 percent increase compared to 2019 and a 59.7 percent decrease compared to 2011.

Penn State Police

Thirty instances of "total crime/ordinance" were reported. That's a 20 percent increase compared to 2019 and a 65.9 percent decrease compared to 2011.

Penn State Police made 10 arrests during the weekend. That's a 25 percent increase compared to 2019 and a 86.7 percent decrease compared to 2011.

Penn State Police made zero DUI arrests. That's a 100 percent decrease compared to 2019 and 2011.

There were 103 total calls made for service during the weekend. That's a 41.1 percent increase compared to 2019 and a 38.3 percent decrease compared to 2011.

Police reported 56 total cases. That's a 16.7 percent increase compared to 2019 and a 46.7 percent decrease compared to 2011.

In the release, State College Police thanked Penn State Police, Liquor Control Enforcement and the Centre Region DUI Task Force for their assistance. They also thanked their “town and gown partners” for their help in controlling weekend activities and reduce the event’s impact in the community.

