An off-duty Penn State Police officer was placed on leave following an unintentional firearm discharge, according to a press release from Penn State Police.

No one was injured in the incident that reportedly occurred at about 7 p.m. Saturday in Patton Township. However, a neighboring residence was damaged.

Patton Township Police Department is investigating the incident. Additionally, University Police will begin an internal investigation.

Questions regarding the incident should be directed to the Patton Township Police Department at 814-234-0273.