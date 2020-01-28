Jerry Sandusky Resentencing, sitting in car
Jerry Sandusky smiles as he sits in a patrol vehicle after being resentenced at the Centre County Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

 James Leavy

Jerry Sandusky’s efforts to reduce his 30-to-60 year prison sentence have again been denied.

On Tuesday, Sandusky’s defense and state prosecutors argued whether Judge Maureen Skerda should reconsider his sentence.

Skerda ultimately decided in favor of prosecutors, according to WTAJ News.

The former Penn State football defensive coordinator was convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012.

In November, Skerda upheld Sandusky's original sentence during a resentencing.

