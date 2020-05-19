Convicted child molester and former Penn State football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky is again seeking a new trial, as his lawyers filed a motion in the Pennsylvania Superior Court, according to a WJAC article.

The motion regarded the jury selection for Sandusky's trial, the prosecutors working on the case, and the attorney general's office and how they investigated the case.

Part of the motion addresses alleged communications between the attorney general's office and the Freeh group investigators, who were hired to conduct an independent investigation. Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Louis Freeh led the group that the motion claims were conducting secret grand jury hearings in Sandusky's case, breaking Pennsylvania law.

Due to this, Sandusky's legal team wants to hold new hearings.

Sandusky's previous requests for a new trial in February and July 2019 were denied.

In 2012, Sandusky, 76, was convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse and is currently serving a 30-to-60-year sentence at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands. He has maintained his innocence, saying he did not sexually abuse boys through his former charity, The Second Mile.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Delta Kappa Epsilon Chapter withdrawn from Penn State for policy violations Delta Kappa Epsilon decided to issue an interim suspension of the chapter at Penn State to p…