A former Penn State lawyer and state prosecutor in the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case has lost his law license for a year and a day, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Frank Fina mishandled a grand jury witness in Sandusky’s case, according to the Associated Press. Sandusky, a former Penn State football assistant coach, was recently resentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison on 45 counts of child sex abuse.

Fina’s lawyer said he wishes to take his client’s case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

State justices also ordered a “public reprimand” of Cynthia Baldwin, former Penn State general counsel, as they claim she violated conduct rules when representing three Penn State officials in the case.

