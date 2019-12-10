UPDATE, 6:00 p.m.

Penn State Police have identified the individual responsible for the social media post threatening a shooting that referenced Penn State.

Investigators who contacted the individual said there is no immediate threat, according to Penn State spokesperson Wyatt DuBois.

Original story:

Penn State Police are investigating a shooting threat to campus Tuesday afternoon, according to a department release.

A “recent social media post” allegedly warns of a shooting threat that references the university.

While police are unsure of the threat’s credibility, they are working with state and federal agencies to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Penn State Police.