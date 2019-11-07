On any given day in downtown State College, students will be found running out into the streets and not using crosswalks— and this is completely normal.

Jaywalking throughout downtown State College and on campus is highly common, as walking is the most efficient transportation method for many students.

While jaywalking is common, it is also illegal. According to Section 3543 of the PA Vehicle Code (Title 75), “pedestrians shall not cross at any place except in a marked crosswalk,” and “no pedestrian shall cross a roadway intersection diagonally.”

According to State College Police Lieutenant Gregory Brauser, jaywalkers can be given a summary traffic citation.

“We do give these citations, many times as the result of a traffic crash. Other times verbal warnings may be given,” Brauser said via email.

Even with the possibility of receiving a citation, many students are not worried about the consequences and continue to jaywalk.

Kaitlyn Mullin admitted that she is among the students who jaywalk.

“It’s convenient and I'm too lazy to walk to where the crosswalk is,” Mullin (junior-forensic science) said.

Mullin understands jaywalking is not allowed, but said she believes it is a part of life in State College and on campus.

“I believe the law breakers who commit the crime of jaywalking are by no means limited to students, nor limited to the downtown area,” she said.

Due to the popular nature of students jaywalking downtown, drivers have to be extra cautious to watch for pedestrians.

Katie Boyer has a lot of experience driving downtown, and is used to watching out for students jaywalking.

“I know that driving downtown is crazy, so I always have to drive slow and watch out,” Boyer (junior-agriculture) said.

Boyer added she does not believe that jaywalkers have the right of way.

“If someone isn’t using the crosswalk and I hit them, I’ll feel bad,” Boyer said.

“But sorry,” she added to the hypothetical student.

Summer Han said she believes most students jaywalk out of convenience, especially with the many roads throughout downtown and campus.

“They do it because they don’t have time to go to a crosswalk that’s farther than where they have to go,” Han (freshman-art) said.

Some students who jaywalk may feel almost invincible to cars, and Han said many students don’t actually expect to be hit.

“I think most students don’t [have any regard for cars or bikers] because they think no cars or bikers would prioritize themselves over a pedestrian, they just walk without looking a lot,” Han said.

Despite this mentality, Brauser urged students not to fall into the habit.

“It is not only a matter of safety, but it is PA law,” Brauser said.