Walmart announced it will be issuing Pfizer coronavirus vaccines in Centre County beginning from Feb. 25-27,

A clinic will be held in the Calvary Harvest Fields Church located at 150 Harvest Fields Drive in Boalsburg, according to a press release.

According to the press release, the vaccine location was determined based on "demographic information, local health needs, staffing and medically underserved data."

The vaccines will be provided to patients who meet the current phase of eligibility in Pennsylvania. Those who are eligible can contact 1-800-753-8827 to set up an appointment while supplies last.

Patients can schedule a time for the second vaccination during their initial appointment.

Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of Walmart Health & Wellness, said the company has two main priorities as they provide vaccines.

Mount Nittany Medical Center currently has an online self-scheduling system set up for the coronavirus vaccine as well as a waitlist. Weis Pharmacy locations are also distributing the vaccine.