After the United States coronavirus vaccine rollout began in January, hope for a more normal future increased rapidly around the world and locally.

With the spring semester coming to a close, many are curious as to what kinds of mitigation regulations will still be in place for the fall — namely if the university will require students to be vaccinated prior to returning to campus.

Micah Griffin, senior director of University Health Services at Penn State, said the university is not “making [coronavirus vaccinations] a requirement” at this point. While he said the university is “still exploring” the possibility and having discussions about its various options, Penn State isn’t “moving toward” mandating.

“Can universities implement a mandate? Yes. Is it effective? That remains to be seen — I think it can go either way,” Griffin said. “And I think that's what's making this so difficult... every university that has made a requirement or hasn’t has made it based off of their individual campus.”

As of now, Penn State is “highly encouraging” students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated, according to University Park Undergraduate Association President Erin Boas.

“We obviously would really like every single student to get [a vaccination],” Boas (junior-international politics and economics) said. “Like the other vaccinations that we’re required to get as a student — especially in the current climate — it’s something that students should be prioritizing, not only for their own health but also for the health of the students surrounding them.”

Penn State requires all of its incoming students to submit immunization proof via University Health Services for measles, mumps and rubella. Students living on campus are also required to provide proof of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine.

“Right now, we require certain immunizations already,” Griffin said. “So I think the argument can be made — ‘Can’t you just include COVID in that conversation?’ Some will say yes, some will say no.”

The website encourages students already immunized for the coronavirus to submit records through myUHS to be “exempt” from “certain health and safety protocols, such as quarantine.”

On April 28, Penn State announced it may offer potential benefits to students who are vaccinated, including exemption from certain coronavirus regulations.

“You can dangle the carrot, which is what we like to do... encourage students to get [the vaccine] on their own accord,” Griffin said. “I do strongly believe that if we can have as many people vaccinated on this campus as possible, that's going to be better for everybody.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals can “gather indoors” without wearing a mask or practicing social distancing with others who are vaccinated, and if vaccinated individuals have been close to someone who tested positive, they do not need to quarantine or get tested unless symptoms appear.

Additionally, on Tuesday, April 27, Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced updated masking guidelines in the commonwealth mirroring the CDC’s announcement. Fully vaccinated individuals are now also able to spend time outdoors unmasked in certain situations.

These updated mitigation guidelines, along with accelerated vaccination rates, reflect the increased optimism seen in Penn State students, according to Boas.

“Even anecdotally, I’ve heard a lot of students being very positive and optimistic about the future with the vaccination being there,” Boas said. “I think [students being vaccinated prior to the fall semester start] would definitely be just that added safety net when it comes to health.”

Boas said she believes mandating vaccines would “ease a lot of the comfortability and mental health concerns” some students have been experiencing, such as anxiety while in public spaces.

“Knowing students are vaccinated could help with coming back into classroom and in-person events,” Boas said.

On April 13, Penn State announced 96% of courses will be delivered in person for the fall semester. This followed the university’s Feb. 24 announcement that it would begin a transition to a primarily in-person learning environment for fall 2021.

UPUA Vice President Najee Rodriguez shared Boas’ sentiment and said he believes the university will see more activity heading into the fall semester — reminiscent of pre-pandemic times.

“It’s definitely something that I think everyone is looking forward to,” Rodriguez (sophomore-international politics and history) said.

He said he also believes a coronavirus vaccine mandate would “alleviate” pandemic mental health fatigue.

Griffin said mental health issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic “have been huge.”

“You can just Google ‘COVID mental health’ and you'll see… thousands of pages of articles and data and feedback from not just college students, but people in general, that have been dealing with just the unknown [and] the isolation,” Griffin said.

This is especially prominent when looking at marginalized communities, such as the Black, Latino and Asian communities, according to Griffin.

“Marginalized groups… have been impacted disproportionately from COVID,” Griffin said. “These people have been impacted at [much] higher rates than any other race.”

During the pandemic, Griffin said while everyone has been dealing with isolationism, the unknown, depression and anxiety, these are heightened for those in marginalized communities.

“If you fall in those marginalized groups... not only are you dealing with stress, but you're also dealing with the fact that people from your community have been impacted disproportionately from COVID,” Griffin said.

In an American Psychological Association poll published in November 2020, most of the 1,800 psychologists surveyed reported a 74% increase in patients seeking treatment for anxiety disorders and a 60% increase in patients seeking treatment for depressive disorders compared to before the start of the pandemic.

However, the legality behind whether a public institution like Penn State can mandate coronavirus vaccines still hangs in the balance, Boas said.

“I do think that it should be mandated like many of the other vaccinations,” Boas said. “If that becomes within the realms of legal possibilities, I would definitely be in favor of [Penn State] mandating the vaccine.”

Boas said she believes the legality behind mandating is probably the “only thing that’s holding [the university] back” currently.

The University of California and California State University system, as well as all public universities in Massachusetts, Brown University, Cornell University and Rutgers University are some institutions that have already announced intentions to require coronavirus vaccinations prior to the fall semester. An updated list of institutions and their current status on mandating can be found here.

“I definitely think that’s a stance that Penn State should, and probably would, take as well,” Boas said. “[The university has] been very much so communicating this past year that our individual choices affect the overall safety of the community.”

However, what works for Rutgers might not necessarily work at Penn State, according to Griffin.

“There is no federal law that says you can't enact a requirement… for a vaccine at a public university,” Griffin said. “[However], there are certain state laws that some governors are now even trying to enact.”

According to The New York Times, the hot-topic question of mandating could quickly become a political debate.

“A day after Nova Southeastern University in Florida announced it would require vaccinations, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, issued an executive order banning businesses and government agencies from requiring vaccination documentation,” the NYT said.

The coronavirus pandemic itself was “politicized” from the beginning, according to Griffin, and he said the question of whether to mandate vaccines is a political issue.

“Can you imagine [if] somebody said, ‘I'm against speed limit signs?’ Nobody would say that,” Griffin said. “But when [speed limit signs and seatbelts] were implemented, we saw a huge decrease in the number of vehicular homicide and deaths. We didn't change the way you drove your car, we just put in safety mechanisms. And that's what a vaccine is — that's what a mask is.”

Rodriguez said he believes Penn State’s approach to mandating vaccines could evolve into something “reminiscent” of what Rutgers and other notable institutions have established.

“There is precedent behind it,” he said. “I think we absolutely should mandate it if that’s the general direction of what universities nationwide are doing, and we should follow that direction because it’s a good one to take.”

However, Rodriguez emphasized the fluidity of the situation in terms of new developments in vaccine rollout and overall virus spread.

“It’s very important to understand that, while there are more developments, Penn State may alter its approach... to determine what may be best for the [university] community and the overall community and public policy in relation to that,” Rodriguez said.

According to a study conducted by Simon Haeder, assistant professor of public policy at Penn State, the majority of over 2,400 Americans who participated in fall 2020 said they would support student and teacher coronavirus vaccine mandates.

Haeder said in a statement that while many support vaccine mandates, as they have been used to combat previous epidemics, “they have not been without controversy.” The study found more Democrats were “consistently more supportive” of vaccine mandates than those who identify as moderates or Republicans.

“Partisanship has permeated everything related to COVID-19, and lots of misinformation has been spread including from individuals in leadership positions,” Haeder said in a statement. “Additionally, there's a general growing distrust of science and its elites, which, when combined with the novelty of the illness and vaccines, could contribute to this lack of support for vaccine mandates in certain groups.”

Boas said she believes it’s important to “know the facts,” and hesitant individuals should talk to physicians or other experts to seek vaccine advice, but she recognized those who may have health concerns related to the vaccine.

“There [are] a lot of students, however, who might have adverse reactions to vaccines or might have to be a little bit more cautious because of their own health concerns, which I completely can understand, and I think that might be one of the main reasons why it’s not a mandate or a requirement,” Boas said. “Safety is 100% the priority for our community.”

In addition to medical reasons, Rodriguez addressed some “factual misconceptions” people may believe about the vaccines and their production process.

He brought up concerns he’s heard about how vaccines were produced with “record timing” and said vaccines were built on the knowledge of pre-existing vaccines. Previous coronavirus strains also contributed to the research.

“There is scientific evidence behind why [the vaccines work and] how [they’re] going to protect people from COVID-19,” Rodriguez said. “It’s definitely a battle against these misconceptions and these myths versus facts, and I think it’s important — and more vital than ever — that we all remain advocates to the importance of getting vaccinated.”

Both Rodriguez and Boas said the State College community is directly impacted by Penn State.

“We are responsible for the community surrounding the university itself [and] the State College area. We have an obligation to ensure that its residents are protected… as well as our peers who might be immunocompromised,” Rodriguez said. “I think it’s vital that the university… strongly considers mandating that if there are upticks in trends this summer.”

Boas also acknowledged the State College community is made up of more than just students.

“There’s people who live here year to year and live here more than four years, and we need to be very reliant on their safety and health,” Boas said, “especially because — outside of the students — it is an older population that generally lives in the Centre County area.”

For college students, Griffin said the chances of dying from the coronavirus are slim.

“Getting a vaccine doesn't necessarily just protect you, it decreases your chances of spreading [coronavirus] to other people who might not otherwise be able to defend against it,” Griffin said.

Penn State spokesperson Rachel Pell did not say whether Penn State will require students to be vaccinated for the coronavirus prior to returning in the fall.

“The university has been transparent in strongly encouraging everyone — faculty, staff and students — to get the first vaccine available to them as part of the effort to mitigate [the] longer impact of COVID-19 on our campus communities,” Pell said in a statement to The Daily Collegian.

Griffin said the Penn State community will be given “definitive information” prior to the fall return.

“This [is going to] take a collective effort, and I just don't want students to feel like the university is trying to restrict them or make their lives more difficult,” Griffin said. “I'm optimistic about the fall and us being able to return safely in a capacity that keeps everyone safe.”

According to Boas, the university is “prepared” to follow any federal guidelines released regarding vaccine mandates. She encouraged students to be “empathetic” to the people around them.

“Understand that your individual choices don’t only affect yourselves — they affect the overall wellbeing of the community,” Boas said.

Rodriguez said he is “hopeful” Penn State will take the “right action” with vaccine mandates.

“The vaccination is… the key to herd immunity, which is a goal that should be realized by all of us.”