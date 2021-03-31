Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced a timeline for Pennsylvania’s accelerated three-week coronavirus vaccine rollout on Wednesday.

Under the timelines, law enforcement, firefighters, grocery workers and food/agriculture workers are eligible by March 31.

Today we're announcing a timeline for Pennsylvania's accelerated three-week vaccine rollout.All Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for the COVID vaccine by April 19.See the latest information and find an appointment near you when you're eligible: https://t.co/4UeI1Bx6rO. pic.twitter.com/6aLLOpsDOh — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 31, 2021

By April 5, all Pennsylvanians in Phase 1B are eligible. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, first responders, postal workers, education workers and public transit workers are among those eligible for the vaccine in 1B.

By April 12, all Pennsylvanians in Phase 1C are eligible for the vaccine. This includes individuals in transportation, food service, public safety, legal service and the media.

All Pennsylvanians will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by April 19.