Penn State President Eric Barron announced Tuesday he will host webcasts throughout the spring semester centered on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the university and community as a whole.

Barron will also discuss the university's plans to expand in-person classes for the summer and fall semesters of 2021.

The first webcast is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on March 31. Members of the Penn State community can submit questions they wish to see discussed on first webinar via an online form. That form can be found here.

