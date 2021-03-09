Coronavirus Testing Sign, Hintz Family Alumni Center
A sign directs students to the entrance for walk-up coronavirus testing at the Hintz Family Alumni Center on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State President Eric Barron announced Tuesday he will host webcasts throughout the spring semester centered on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the university and community as a whole.

Barron will also discuss the university's plans to expand in-person classes for the summer and fall semesters of 2021.

The first webcast is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on March 31. Members of the Penn State community can submit questions they wish to see discussed on first webinar via an online form. That form can be found here.

Oliver Ferguson is an administration and Greek life/THON reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a freshman studying political science.