On Tuesday, the Mount Nittany Medical Center reported its highest overall patient census since pre-coronavirus.

Additionally, the medical center said it's at its highest coronavirus inpatient level in seven weeks.

According to a press release, there are currently 29 coronavirus-positive inpatients at the center.

In the month of March, the center has admitted more than 100 coronavirus patients — averaging 18 positive patients per day.

The center said it is prepared to implement its surge capacity plan again if inpatient levels continue to rise.

CORRECTION: This article previously stated that the Mount Nittany Medical Center reported the highest number of coronavirus patients ever. In fact, the center reported the highest overall patient census since pre-coronavirus. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

State College metro area ranked ninth in nation in coronavirus cases According to a recently updated report from the New York Times, the State College metro area…