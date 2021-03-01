Governor Tom Wolf announced he would be "revising and lifting" certain coronavirus mitigation restrictions in Pennsylvania.

The changes come as the state sees a decline in coronavirus cases. On Feb. 1, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 846,078 positive coronavirus cases. On March 1, the total number of confirmed cases in the state dropped to 803,009.

According to Wolf, outdoor events will now be allowed to have 20% maximum occupancy regardless of the venue size. Mask wearing, social distancing, and proper hand hygiene must be enforced at these venues.

Additionally, the venues must allow for all people in the venue to keep six feet of physical distance between one another to allow for the 20% maximum occupancy.

Indoor events can now have a maximum occupancy of 15% no matter the venue size. This maximum occupancy can only be allowed if occupants are able to social distance.

Wolf said out-of-state travel restrictions would also be eliminated.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel. COVID-19 cases are on the decline, and more are being vaccinated," Wolf said via tweet. "Thank you for wearing masks, keeping your distance, planning for vaccines, and doing whatever it takes to slow the spread of COVID. Your actions are making a difference."

