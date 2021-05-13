Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, announced the reduction of masking guidelines for fully-vaccinated individuals during a White House briefing Thursday afternoon.

Such individuals will be able to participate in any outdoor and indoor activities without a mask, even in crowds.

According to CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals are those who received the final dose of their vaccine and waited two weeks. This applies to all vaccines available in the United States: the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Hospitals will continue to practice pandemic prevention guidelines, according to Walensky, and masks will still be required for travel — fully vaccinated individuals on buses, trains, airplanes and any other form of public transportation will still be required to wear masks.

Those experiencing symptoms are encouraged to continue wearing masks and to get tested immediately.

Walensky said CDC guidelines will continue to be updated as new information and research is released.

