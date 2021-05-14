People in State College are still required to wear masks indoors — regardless of vaccination status, according to the borough of State College.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to resume activities without a mask or social distancing.

Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health stated masking will be necessary until 70% of the state’s population is vaccinated. There’s currently an average of 50% of people vaccinated.

The indoor masking order will remain in place until the local ordinance expires or until the DOH or the Centre Region Council of Governments repeals the pandemic emergency declaration.

