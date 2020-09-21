The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development granted the Penn State College of Medicine $400,000 to continue researching and developing a vaccination for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the college.

The goal of the vaccine is to provide long-term immunity, the release said.

The college has been working on developing a vaccine since March, and the new funding will allow it to continue working through the fall.

By the end of November, the researchers hope to have "evidence that the proposed vaccine can elicit an effective immune response" and have "established methods for scaling up production and purification of the vaccine components."

The design for the vaccine is created around a virus-like particle that is non-infectious. It is recognized by the immune system but it does not contain the symptoms of the virus. It also does not have the genetic material capable of spreading the virus.

This type of experimentation has been used to create other vaccines, such as hepatitis B.

The research project has three phases.

The first phase included a proof of concept.

The second phase will include increasing the production of the virus-like particle and painting the purity of the particles.

The final phase of the project will involve testing to see if it is effective.

If the final results are positive, then the vaccine could become used on a larger scale.