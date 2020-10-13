Editor’s note: All numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard.

Penn State reported 198 new coronavirus cases at University Park Tuesday, according to data from its online coronavirus dashboard.

This update includes tests received in the past few days, as well as tests whose results were just updated from as far back as Sept. 25.

A total of 186 cases were from on-demand tests, and 12 were from random tests.

The dashboard reported there are currently 403 active coronavirus cases at University Park as of Tuesday, with 2,618 cases listed as “no longer active.” A total of 1,565 students were tested since Oct. 9.

Since Aug. 7, Penn State has seen a total of 3.355 positive student cases.

There are currently two currently active cases among University Park Penn State employees, with five cases considered no longer active. A total of five employees are waiting for test results.

A total of 117 students are in on-campus isolation and 63 students are in on-campus quarantine.

According to Penn State, quarantine is for those who may have come into contact with an infected individual and must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the individual.

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate for at least 10 days.

Of students tested since Oct. 9, 9, 376 tested negative from on-demand tests and 132 students are waiting for results, and a total of 815 students tested negative from random tests, with 196 awaiting results.