Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses deemed nonessential in Pennsylvania have closed by order of the governor to mitigate potential spread.

The Makery, an arts and crafts studio in downtown State College, is one of the businesses that has been closed for the past month, but has rallied together its team as well as the local community to do its part in helping out.

As protective masks are more needed than ever, especially by medical workers on the front lines of the pandemic, the “arts and crafts” aspect of The Makery has been taken to another level, as staff and additional volunteers have come together to make masks to donate to essential workers in the community.

“It was becoming clear through social media and the news that this is going to be a long haul, and the folks who need personal protection, there’s going to be a shortage,” Amy Frank, owner of The Makery, said. “Even in our bubble, our perfect town, there is a need.”

The Makery offers many crafting and sewing classes throughout the year, and several people who had taken those classes asked how to make masks on their own.

The studio was also “sitting on so much material” like fabric and elastic, Frank said, as well as a number of sewing machines and experience necessary to teach people how to make masks.

Frank started a Facebook group called “Makery Mask Makers” in mid-March with the goal of getting volunteers to use Makery resources to craft masks.

“I realized, holy smokes, we as The Makery, not only do we have the expertise but we have the stuff, we have the supplies,” Frank said. “Nobody can go to any stores right now, so it was just such a gift to use the resources we had.”

The night Frank made the group, Makery staff swept through the studio, gathering as much material and equipment as possible, and started putting together mask-making kits for volunteers to utilize.

Staff members then dropped off 40 or 50 kits to those interested in making masks throughout the community, Frank said.

Anyone is free to join the group and start making masks, regardless of previous sewing experience. There are resources within the Facebook page detailing how to craft masks.

“We’ve kept it simple intentionally, and it’s been really great,” Frank said.

Since these sewers mobilized, the group now has nearly 500 members and has donated more than 3,000 masks in less than one month.

Volunteers make 700 to 800 masks a week and drop them off at a predetermined dropbox location. In addition to the dropbox, there is also a supply box for volunteers to take material as needed.

Erina MacGeorge, a professor in the College of the Liberal Arts at Penn State, joined the group after seeing a post about it on Facebook.

MacGeorge said she has previous experience, as she's been sewing since she was nine or 10 years old. She has made about 50 masks in total, some for the group and others for friends and family, which she said is a "small number" compared to many in the group who are "amazingly dedicated and productive."

"It has been a sanity-saver for me, because it has given me a tangible way of giving to my community at a time when my normal research and teaching activities have been somewhat disrupted," MacGeorge said.

Both her daughter and son have picked up a new skill to learn how to sew.

Initially, the fabric came solely from The Makery, but with the amount of masks the group has been creating, the supply ran out quickly.

The material has since come from fabric stores and fabric that people already own.

Members of the group will often exchange materials as they need them, while practicing proper social distancing.

“Nobody really knows each other, but the camaraderie of the group is so cool, it’s the neatest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” Frank said. “It’s 500 people in our little Centre County that don’t really know each other but have bonded over this small thing that we’re doing to be helpful.”

Another big part of the inspiration to start making masks, Frank said, was realizing that The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that healthcare workers who don't have access to masks use a bandana or something similar.

“Surely with the people in our Centre County community, we can do better for them than that,” Frank said.

This inspired the hashtag and calling card of the group: #BetterThanABandana.

The amount of requests the group has received has risen exponentially, especially after Governor Tom Wolf started pushing Pennsylvania residents to start wearing masks and even requiring it for employees of businesses deemed essential.

Frank said that while they were at first trying to prioritize healthcare workers, they have recently been focusing on requests from other essential employees, including those in the State College Borough, the council of governments and other organizations that are still working.

Masks have been delivered to numerous essential worker groups in the community, from grocery store employees to police officers.

Thanks to @themakerypa for supplying our officers with reusable mask to help keep everyone a little safer. Stay Home To Save Lives. pic.twitter.com/cFWf5OfTEY — State College Police (@StateCollegePD) April 15, 2020

State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli wore one of The Makery’s masks during the virtual borough council meeting on April 20, thanking the team of volunteers for its work.

The group has also been supplying maks throughout Centre County, including in Philipsburg and Bellefonte.

At this time, the group is trying to fill organizational needs over anything else, so the ready-made masks are not necessarily available for all community members. Frank said The Makery’s website has various resources people can use to make masks on their own.

If an essential organization in Centre County requires masks, Frank said it may email hello@themakerypa.com to put in a request.

Frank said the opportunity to help out during these times is “a gift” and said the whole process has been a “funny confluence of events.”

“With sewing, it’s the last thing you’d think would be needed in a crisis time like this,” Frank said. “I think we all feel like, what a gift that we can help in some small way to keep people healthier and to limit their anxiety and make them feel safer.”

She also emphasized that volunteers in the group themselves are not “heroes” in the traditional sense.

“We are not the heroes here — the heroes are the ones wearing the masks,” Frank said. “We’re just so happy to be able to help them in any way.”