The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 832 positive cases of the coronavirus on Thursday.

There are now 88,074 confirmed cases and 6,712 deaths from the virus statewide. As of Thursday, 702,199 patients have tested negative for the virus and 78% of patients have recovered statewide.

Centre County reported 211 confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday, up six from Wednesday. There are now 4,507 negative cases countywide.

