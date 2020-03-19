On Thursday, CATABus will begin allowing passengers to board a shuttle free of charge.

CATABus announced their decision as an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which will take into effect immediately until further notice.

Additionally, CATABus encouraged passengers on “fixed routes” to begin boarding buses from the rear door in order to maintain distance from others. Passengers with mobility devices will be allowed to enter from the front door throughout this period.

Specific routes have decreased their travel times as well beginning on Thursday.

The K Route (Cato Park) will move travel times from every 30 minutes to every 60 minutes. The N (Martin St/Aaron Drive), R (Waupelani Drive) and V (Vairo Blvd.) routes will shift to every 40 minutes from every 20 minutes.

Additionally, CATABus will not be operating various routes including A (Park Forest Village), B (Boalsburg), C (Houserville), F (Pine Grove), G (Gray’s Woods), S (Science Park), XB (Bellefonte) and XG (Pleasant Gap) until further notice. The XG routes will be extended to CATAGO! microtransit until routes continue on their normal schedule.

Currently, there are no changes made to the Blue Loop and Red Link.

CATABus fixed routes and CATAGO! microtransit services will stop at 8 p.m. on weekdays beginning Monday, March 23.

More changes to the CATABus routes will take effect on Monday.