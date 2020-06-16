The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 362 cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 79,483.

There have been a total of 6,276 deaths across the state, and 523,609 patients have tested negative.

There are now 177 cases of the coronavirus in Centre County — six more than Monday — with 3,115 patients testing negative and six deaths.

