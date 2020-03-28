Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the commonwealth is lifting several regulations on medical licenses in light of increased need of medical professionals to treat coronavirus patients.

These changes include

Allowing licensed medical professional to offer services via telemedicine

Allowing retired medical professionals in good standing to reactivate their license for free

Lifting restrictions on certified nurse practitioners so they can work in any area of medicine

Allowing licensed medical professionals from other states to practice here

Extending deadlines to renew medical licenses

Wolf also addressed the concern that people from New York might spread the coronavirus if they come to Pennsylvania.

Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine echoed President Donald Trump’s call for anyone leaving New York to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

However, Wolf said there are no plans to restrict travel from New York to Pennsylvania.

Wolf said that there have been no signs that people from New York are spreading the coronavirus to Pennsylvania, although Levine noted that since the virus is spreading through community spread, there is no way to be sure whether this is happening.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

PA Governor’s 'Stay at Home' order extended to Centre County Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued a Stay at Home order to Centre County on Saturday to p…

Coronavirus: Over 500 additional cases in Pennsylvania On Saturday, The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 533 additional coronavirus cases…