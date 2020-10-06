Editor’s note: All numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard.

Penn State reported 286 new coronavirus cases at University Park Tuesday, according to data from its online coronavirus dashboard.

A total of 95 new cases were reported from data gathered from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, all from on-demand testing. In addition, 191 cases that were awaiting results from previous weeks have just been reported as positive, bringing the total cases announced Tuesday to 286.

The dashboard reported there are currently 503 active coronavirus cases at University Park as of Tuesday, with 2,461 cases listed as “no longer active.”

Since Aug. 7, Penn State has seen a total of 2,964 positive student cases.

There are currently five currently active cases among Penn State employees, with one case considered no longer active. A total of 42 employees are waiting for test results.

A total of 1,684 University Park students were tested from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, including 604 through on-demand tests and 1,080 through random tests.

A total of 110 students are in on-campus isolation and 46 students are in on-campus quarantine.

According to Penn State, quarantine is for those who may have come into contact with an infected individual and must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the individual.

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate for at least 10 days.

Across University Park’s campus this week, a total of 1,047 students tested negative for the virus.

A total of 1,050 students are waiting for their test results.