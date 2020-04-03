The Pennsylvania Department of Health has recommended that Pennsylvanians who must go outside should wear cloth masks if possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Wearing masks is no substitute for staying at home and are not designed to prevent the wearer from contracting the coronavirus, but will prevent people from spreading the virus to others, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said in a press briefing on Friday.

In Friday’s briefing, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine cautioned that members of the general public should not use surgical masks or N95 masks. These masks are necessary to protect healthcare workers who are at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus, she said.

Members of the general public should wear cloth or paper masks if they cannot practice social distancing, according to the Department of Health’s guidance on homemade masks. People can make their own masks, use a scarf or bandana, or purchase a mask from an online small business.

The Department of Health guidance includes instructions for making homemade masks, and notes that the most effective masks are made of two layers of tightly woven, 100 percent cotton fabric. The instructions also include this link to a New York Times tutorial.

“Masks should be discarded or washed after every use,” the guidelines said, and “should not be worn damp or when wet from spit or mucus.”

