Coronavirus Update Graphic
Graphic by Noah Riffe

An additional 577 coronavirus cases were reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 95,266.

A total of 6,904 virus-related deaths have been reported across the commonwealth since the pandemic began in March. The reported recovery rate remains 77%.

Centre County reported 243 coronavirus cases, an increase in two from Saturday, and 5,644 people have tested negative for the virus in the county.

