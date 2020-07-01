The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 636 positive cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth on Wednesday.
In total, there have been 6,687 virus-related deaths in Pennsylvania and 87,242 confirmed cases statewide. As of today, 689,562 patients have tested negative for the virus and 78% of patients have recovered statewide.
Centre County has reported 205 total confirmed cases of the virus, a four case increase from Tuesday. The county also reported 4,322 negative cases.
