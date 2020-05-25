The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 463 positive coronavirus cases on Monday. The total across the commonwealth has increased to 68,186 cases.

5,139 coronavirus cases have resulted in deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, though the Department of Health has reported that 61% of cases have recovered.

Centre County reported 147 cases on Monday, an increase in one from Sunday. 1,930 people in the region have tested negative for the virus.

