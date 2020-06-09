The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 493 cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

There have been 6,014 total deaths from the virus and 76,436 confirmed cases in the commonwealth. Nearly 460,000 people have tested negative for the virus and 71% of patients have recovered statewide.

Centre County reported no new cases since Monday, with 157 in total. In the county, 2,619 people have tested negative for the virus.

