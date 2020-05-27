During Wednesday's press conference, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf remained cautiously optimistic regarding the outcome of the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Wolf credited a slowly decreasing rate of daily confirmed cases to an increased commitment to contact tracing — up to 2,000 active cases — as well as continued testing and social distancing.

Wolf also recognized the important contributions of businesses across the state that have been re-tooling their facilities to produce personal protective equipment (PPE), stating they went “above any beyond.”

RELATED

New updated statistics showed that as of Wednesday, over 5 million N-95 masks, 300,000 pairs of gloves and 180,000 face shields have been donated to statewide healthcare facilities.

Wolf also announced that new, specific guidelines for reopening businesses in green phase counties will be released Wednesday afternoon.

These instructions will cover topics such as recommended PPE procedures for restaurants as well as social distancing guidelines for sporting events and family functions.

While answering questions from the media, Wolf said he would look into alleviating property taxes to make up for a loss in revenue from the gaming industry.

The conference concluded with a reminder for PA residents to “stay calm, stay home and stay safe.”