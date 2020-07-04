89,375 coronavirus cases throughout the commonwealth were reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday. This is an increase in 635 cases since Friday.

Since March, there have been 6,749 coronavirus related deaths throughout the state. Additionally, 78% of cases are reported to have recovered.

Centre County reported an increase in six cases from Friday, bringing the total to 224. 4,683 people have tested negative for the virus countywide.

RELATED

Would Penn State students feel safe attending athletic events this fall? As Penn State’s campus is opening back up in the fall, excitement levels are high for studen…