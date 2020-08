The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday a 521 case increase in positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 132,025, including both confirmed and probable cases.

Approximately 82% of Pennsylvania’s coronavirus patients have recovered.

There have been 7,673 total deaths. Over 1.5 million people in the commonwealth have tested negative to date.

In Centre County there have been 440 confirmed cases, with 13,778 negative test results. The county's death toll remains 11.