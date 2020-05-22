During Friday’s coronavirus press conference, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that although Centre County met the requirements to enter the green phase, it was not added to the list of counties moving from yellow to green on May 29 because local lawmakers requested to stay in yellow.

Next Friday, eight counties will move into the yellow phase and 17 counties will move from yellow to green. By June 5, all counties currently in red will enter the yellow phase, Wolf said.

The counties moving to yellow are Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill.

Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elf, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren counties will move to the green phase of reopening.

Wolf then clarified some of the guidelines for counties in the green phase.

All businesses will be allowed to reopen in green counties, but restaurants and bars must have reduced capacity.

Teleworking will still be encouraged in green counties, and events like concerts, sporting events and festivals will still be restricted.

Wolf said Pennsylvanians are still encouraged to wear masks even if their counties are in the green phase.

During the press conference, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine acknowledged that moving the entire commonwealth out of the red phase by June 5 goes against the criteria set forth by the governor, specifically the metric that counties must have an average of 50 or fewer cases per 100,000 residents for 14 days.

Wolf said he is able to loosen that metric because Pennsylvania now has a higher testing capacity.