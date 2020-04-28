It has been a little over a month since Penn State switched to a remote learning environment, and students who were just getting used to State College have been forced to go home.

This is with good reason, of course, but it’s sometimes hard to not feel a little homesick for our favorite town in Pennsylvania. The perimeter of my house has been getting more and more dull by the day, so here’s a list of things I miss most about State College.

Seeing a Penn State sweatshirt every 5 feet. If you were to ask a Penn State alumni from 20 years ago, they’d agree this is the classic Penn State student uniform.

Spotting the classic Penn State athlete backpack every 10 feet. How I miss seeing royalty grace my presence.

Going to class and then forgetting your clicker. There’s a special anxiety that comes with this one.

Being late to your in-person classes because you stopped to get Starbucks. I wish I could be late to class for an iced caramel macchiato right now.

Twenty minutes lines at the HUB. I’d honestly wait 30 minutes if it meant I could go back to campus.

Rationing meal points. This one hits especially hard, because now I have to ration actual money.

The Blue Loop on a Friday night. How I miss having 30 people within a 6-foot radius of myself.

Seeing herds of people storm College Ave. on a Saturday night. It’s hard to imagine State College on a Saturday night without them.

Below freezing temperatures in the spring. However, global warming may be on our side for this one.

When quarantine began, I didn’t realize I would long for these State College staples so much. But, I guess that’s how a home works.

With the fall semester up in the air, all we can hope for is for everyone to do their part in preventing the spread of coronavirus, so we can all appreciate State College a little more.

